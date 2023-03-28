Sylvia M. Harkins, 84, of Waldoboro, died on Monday morning, March 13, 2023, at Woodlands of Rockland. She was born July 29, 1938 in Washington, a daughter of the late Harlan and Evelyn (Sukeforth) Sidelinger.

She was a graduate of Waldoboro High School, and over the years, she worked at Gay’s Supermarket, Sylvania, Hillsborough Club in Florida as a stern-woman on the Triple “T,” and for the State of Maine.

Sylvia will be remembered for her love of spending time with her family. She had a pool installed at her home for her grandchildren, and would travel around the Northeast, following them in their various sporting events. She supported her family in whatever they were doing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harkins; her brother, David Sidelinger; her husband’s parents, James and Jennie Harkins; sister-in-law, Jackie Tait and her husband, Doug; and sister-in-law, Madeline Harkins.

Sylvia is survived by her three children, Tobi Harkins and his wife, Doreen, Toni Grant and her husband, Vernon, Tori Coombs and her husband, Kenny; her grandchildren, Carla Grant and her husband, Jeremy, Sarah Grant, Amanda Wood and her husband, Timothy, Hillary Gillman and her husband, Justin; great-grandchildren Madison, Jackson, Eli, Peyton, Evelyn, and Lillian; her brothers, Doug Sidelinger and his wife, Nancy, and Scott Sidelinger and his wife, Susan; her sister, Harlean Jordan and her husband, Robert; and several nieces and nephews.

Sylvia’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Comfort Keepers, who’s loving and compassionate care allowed her to remain in her home till near the end.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a service to celebrate Sylvia’s life, at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, April 30, 2023 at Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St. in Damariscotta. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Waldoboro.

Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Sylvia’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

