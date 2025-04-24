Sylvia F. Winchenbach, 83, died Feb. 15, 2025 at Windward Gardens in Camden. Sylvia was born Oct. 1, 1941 in Rockland, to Charles Doherty and Verna Young Doherty. She grew up in Rockland and graduated from Rockland High School. She later attended beautician school.

She began working as a hairdresser. She later worked at Crowe Rope in Warren for many years, and for Custom Cordage. She enjoyed making Christmas wreaths and digging clams when her family was young.

She also enjoyed cooking, dancing, playing cards, and family gatherings. Sylvia was well known for being outgoing, funny, and a hard worker.

She was predeceased by her former husband, Eugene F. Winchenbach; and sons, Corey and Duane.

She is survived by her sons, Steven Winchenbach, of Waldoboro, and Scott Winchenbach, of Waldoboro; sisters, Helen Plourde, of Standish, and Virginia Clark, of Arizona; and several grandchildren.

A gathering to celebrate Sylvia’s life will be held at noon on Saturday, May 3 at the Old Fellows Hall (corner of Route 1 and Route 90) in Warren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

