Talbot “Ted” E. Delano, of Wiscasset, passed away Feb. 27, 2025 peacefully with his son Daniel at his side.

Ted was born on Aug. 23, 1949 in Bath, a son of Walter and Gertrude (Phinney) Delano. On July 1, 1972 he married the love of his life, Linda M. Colby. They spent most of their years together in Wiscasset until her passing on Nov. 4, 2023.

Ted grew up in Bowdoinham. At the age of 19 he enlisted in the Army National Guard. Ted then worked in his shop as an auto body mechanic until beginning employment at Bath Iron Works for over 36 years.

Ted enjoyed spending time on the water with Linda in their boat, gardening, and tinkering with anything that had an engine. He also loved collecting everything he could.

He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Gertrude; one brother, Kenneth; one sister, Noreen-Lee; and by his wife of 51 years, Linda Delano.

Ted is survived by his son and only child, Daniel R. and wife, Kym Delano, of Wiscasset; grandson, Taylor Delano and his fiance, Devin Fisk, of Wiscasset; four bonus granddaughters, Kalei, Karina, Karianne, and Kennedy; many great-grandchildren; brother, David Delano, of Bowdoinham; sister, “Baby Holly,” of Texas; and his absolute best friend, Ken Fowler, of Edgecomb.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to The Sussman House, an amazing, caring hospice facility. Checks made payable to Maine Health Philanthropy – Pen Bay and Waldo Hospitals and sent to 3 Gen Cove Drive, Suite 2, Rockport, ME 04856, with “The Sussman House” in the memo.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath, ME 04530. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

