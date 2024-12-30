Tami passed away Dec. 23, 2024 after years of declining health. She passed away with her family by her side. She was 62.

Tami held various jobs from cooking for Paul Blomquist’s burger stand to packing seafood for Roy’s Seafood. She was a homemaker for many years before becoming a taxi driver for Bath Taxi until taken sick.

Tami was born on Nov. 8, 1962 at Miles Memorial Hospital to Sandra and Edward “Teddy” Lewis.

Tami is predeceased by her dad; and mother and father-in-law, Dorothy and James Christ, of Friendship; daughter, Lacey Lewis, of Rockland; and son, Matthew Christ, of Damariscotta.

Tami is survived by the love of her life, Jon, husband of 32 years; daughter, Victoria “Tori” Christ; mother, Sandra Lewis; brother, Edward “Butch” Lewis and wife, Kristina; sisters, Susan Smerdon and husband, Michael, and Jennifer Lewis and partner, Amanda; and three grandchildren: Lily Lewis, Dahlila Johnson, and Eli Belliveau.

At Tami’s request, there will be no funeral.

There will be a celebration of life later in the spring.

