Tammy Ann Saxton, 47, of Gardiner Road, Wiscasset died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

She was born in Damariscotta on July 15, 1975, a daughter of Deborah J. Reed Ethier.

Tammy graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1993. She was employed at the Wiscasset Quik Stop, Dresden Takeout, and J.R. Maxwell & Co., in Bath. She was then employed at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Augusta where she did parts delivery.

She was a member of the Nazarene Church of Wiscasset.

She enjoyed going to the races to watch Jimmy Childs, No. 10, and listening to music; going with her mom to Cook’s Landing listening to All That Matters Band.

She is survived by her mother, Debbie Ethier, of Wiscasset; three sons, Kevin Wenzel, of Wiscasset, Kenny Wenzel, of Jay, and Robert Saxton, of Wiscasset; one brother, Jody Reed, of Wiscasset, one stepbrother, Simon Poland, of Nobleboro; aunt and uncle, Alison and Richard Brewer, of Edgecomb; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and “Mom” and “Dad,” Garry and Karen Blackman, of Boothbay.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Wiscasset Church of the Nazarene, 255 Gardiner Road in Wiscasset. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, 04011. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

