Tammy Fowler Moody, 55, of Waldoboro, lost her battle to cancer on May 28, 2021 at home with her family by her side.

Tammy was born Nov. 9, 1965 in Rockport and grew up in Waldoboro. She is the daughter of Kenneth and Brenda Fowler and the late Lorraine Winchenbach Fowler.

On March 24, 1984 she married Timothy Moody in Nobleboro, where they resided and raised their two children.

She was a CNA for many years working at Fieldcrest Manor, Miles Home Health, Cove’s Edge, and Miles Memorial Hospital. She always enjoyed helping others. She was known as a loving mother to Stewart and Khristie and as Mimi to her favorite granddaughter, Emma-Leigh, and her grandsons, Ellis, Denver, and Barrett. She loved nothing more than being a Mimi and could be seen at any of Emma’s sporting or school events, cheering her on. Tammy also had a love for frogs, and enjoyed spending time in the summer at Broad Cove Marine. She was well known as the one behind a camera at any and all events.

Tammy is predeceased by her mother, Lorraine Fowler; her brother, Kenneth Fowler Jr.; her paternal grandparents, Frank and Hazel Fowler; her maternal grandparents, Carl and Gloria Winchenbach and Anna Winchenbach; her mother and father-in-law, Harold and Ona Moody; and her brother-in-law, Dwight Robbins.

Tammy is survived by her parents, Kenny and Brenda; her son, Stewart Moody and his wife Becca; her daughter, Khristie Moody and partner Mike; and her four grandchildren; her significant other, Timmy; and her sisters, Debbie Robbins and Laurie Rolfe; her brother, Timmy House; stepsister, Tammy Niemeyer; and her brother-in-law, Bruce Rolfe.

Per Tammy’s request, she will be laid to rest privately with immediate family and a cookout on Sunday, Aug. 22 for everyone to pay their respect.

The family would also like to give great appreciation to all the caregivers that helped during her battle with cancer, and end of life care.

