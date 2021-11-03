Tarrie L. Wood, 58, of Damariscotta, passed away from health complications at her home the afternoon of Oct. 31, 2021, with her son Brandon by her side. Born on July 19, 1963, in Newburyport, Mass., she came to Maine as a young child.

Tarrie attended local schools and graduated from Morse High School. She loved horses and tie dye, and spending time with family and friends.

Tarrie was a hard worker, and had worked at many local restaurants, being partial to Schooner Landing where she had been working for several years. She had many friends there and had received a lot of support.

She is survived by her son, Brandon of Damariscotta; foster parents, Richard and Yvette Brewer and family, of Edgecomb; Cheryl Poland and husband, Scott, of Edgecomb; sister, Carol Wood, of Waldoboro; nephew, James Brann, of Lewiston; niece, Natasha Brann, of Waldoboro; and longtime friend, Sharon Faloon, of Warren.

A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

