Teresa A. Gamage, 62, died at her home surrounded by her loving family in Friendship on May 3, 2020. Teresa was born Nov. 18, 1957 in Rockland to Donald and Janet (Curtis) Faulkingham. She grew up in Friendship and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in the class of 1976.

She was a nurse for many years and was well known for her loving and caring ways as she brought comfort to her patients. She was a traveling nurse working throughout the area including at Fieldcrest Manor in Waldoboro, and The Lincoln Home in Newcastle. She also worked as a private duty nurse.

Teresa was a people person who was fun loving, positive, happy, and joyful. She would literally give anyone the shirt off her back if you needed it. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a dog lover, and especially loved dachshunds. She enjoyed traveling and cooking. She had an adventurous spirit. One example of her spirit was when she took off with her daughter, Stephanie, to go to Boston to audition for the “Deal or No Deal” TV program. She also loved riding in Stephanie’s jeep and going shopping. She was proud to be a Christian woman, and her faith guided her all of her life.

She was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Janet Faulkingham; and nephew, Norman Benner Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Millay of Friendship; son, Mark Millay of Friendship; grandson, Nicholas Millay of Bremen; sisters, Dawn Benner and her husband Norman of Friendship, and Dale Orne and her husband Mike of Friendship; brother, Lyle Faulkingham of Friendship; nieces, Marie Turner of Friendship, Melissa Orne of Friendship, and Kimberly Simmons of Friendship; nephew, Jared Faulkingham of Waldoboro; great-nieces and nephews; and her dogs, Oliver and Shaggy.

Under the current COVID-19 situation, there will not be a service at this time. A graveside service will held at a date and time to be announced.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

