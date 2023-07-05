Teresa Sharon Tolman-Brooks, 64, of Waldoboro, passed away on June 28, 2023 while with family in Utah. Though unexpected, she passed peacefully and did not suffer.

Born on Jan. 16, 1959, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Kay Brooks, of Cushing.

Teresa was very active and full of life. She enjoyed horseback riding as a lifelong passion, hiking, dancing, taking care of family, motorcycling, and she was very active in her church and community. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her parents, Lawrence and Kay Brooks; sisters, Kim Brooks and Cheryl Ryan; and her children, Jenna Quinlan, Lawrence Tolman, Julia Qiao, and Mark Tolman; as well as six grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., on Friday, July 14 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Damariscotta. A service to remember Teresa will follow at 11:30 a.m., also at the church. She will be laid to rest following the service in the Leonard Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

