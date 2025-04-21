Terrie A. Dodge, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 18, 2025, at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta, surrounded by her loving family. Terrie was born Jan. 26, 1945, a daughter of Carroll and J. Corinne (Hoffman) Benner. She attended Bristol area schools, graduating in 1963. On Oct. 26, 1963, Terrie married Elliott Dodge Sr., and they made their home in New Harbor, just up the hill from her loving parents.

Terrie was one of 14 children and grew up surrounded by her large family. In her early years, Terrie enjoyed caring for her children and visiting with loved ones at frequent family gatherings. Favorite pastimes included spending time at Pemaquid Beach and antiquing all over the state with her husband. She was almost always surrounded by her loving parents, siblings, cousins, children, and in later years, her many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Through the years, Terrie held several different side jobs including cleaning summer cottages and cashiering at both Riverview and Reilly’s markets. Her most rewarding place of employment was working at The Lincoln Home, where she was loved by residents and coworkers.

Her presence and beautiful smile will be missed by those who knew her. May her memory bring comfort and peace to all who mourn her passing.

Terrie was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Elliott Dodge Sr.; companion, Van Seiders; her brothers, Arnie and Allan; and sister, Gretchen.

She is survived by her children and their families: son, Elliott Dodge Jr. and his companion, Missy House, of New Harbor; son, Vincent Dodge and companion, Victoria Paine, of Boothbay Harbor; daughter, Gretta Libby and husband, Fred Libby, of Waldoboro; granddaughter, Ashley Dodge and companion, Stefanie Beaulieu; grandson, Cameron Dodge; grandson, Austin Dodge and companion, Kelsey Scott; grandson, Deering Genthner; grandson, Casey Libby; grandson, Malcolm Libby and wife, Laurie; and grandson, Jonathan Libby. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Ava Dodge, Kaiden Dodge, Adalyn Dodge, Aiden Dodge, Charlie Dodge, Ellie Libby, and Hunter Libby. Terrie leaves behind her 10 remaining brothers and sisters, their families, and special cousin, Bonnie Deveau.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at New Harbor Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Elliott. Arrangements are in the care of Direct Cremation of Maine.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

