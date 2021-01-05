Terry Lynn Donahue, 61, of Damariscotta, passed away at her home on the morning of Dec. 29, 2020.

Born on Nov. 4, 1959 in Doylestown, Penn., she was the daughter of Fredrick and Betty Lou (Myers) Zink. Terry grew up in Pennsylvania and moved to Maine in 1989.

While in Maine, she enjoyed fishing, spending time with her family, and enjoyed working at King Eider’s Pub in Damariscotta.

She is survived by her three sons, Christopher, Jeremy and Alan; seven grandchildren; her husband of 43 years, Alan; brother, David; sister, Betsy; her extended family in Mountain Top, Pa.; and her longtime King Eider’s family.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Terry’s life will be held in the spring or summer of 2021.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

