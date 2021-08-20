The Reverend Charles “Chuck” Allan Reinhardt, of Eugene, Ore. — beloved minister, deeply thoughtful humanist, dedicated activist of civil and social justice — passed away on Aug. 9, 2021, aged 94.

Chuck, only son of Herman and Helen Reinhardt, was born March 20, 1927, in St. Paul, Minn., the first day of spring. He earned a B.A. from Hamline University, 1947, and a S.T.B. from Harvard Divinity School 1952.

Mr. Reinhardt was ordained in the Universalist fellowship in 1952 by First Parish, Saugus, Mass., beginning his ministry at the Universalist Churches of Red Hill and Clinton, N.C. (1952-54). He was then ordained in the Unitarian fellowship in 1954.

Parish settlements followed at the Unitarian Church of Staten Island, N.Y. (1955-62), the Morristown Unitarian Fellowship, N.J. (1962-67), East Shore Unitarian Church, Wash. (1967-75), and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta, Ga. (1975-77).

Chuck worked as Harvard/Radcliffe chaplin and director of communications for Cambridge Forum through the First Parish in Cambridge, Mass. (1978-79). In 1979, he was called to the Winchester Unitarian Society, Mass., and 13 years later was named Minister Emeritus on his retirement in 1992.

After a two year “retirement” break, he resumed his ministry at South Church in Portsmouth, N.H. (1995-97) along with helping to grow his local Sheepscot Community Church until he moved West in 2014.

Chuck lived a good long life, enjoying his time on both the East and West coasts. He had a keen ear and appreciation for classical and jazz music often incorporating this passion in his ministry. He was a lifelong learner and conversationalist, enjoying good coffee, boats, woodworking, photography, walks, travel and beer up until the very end. Those who knew Chuck will remember a deeply kind and engaging man with a resonant voice, a rich laugh, and a strong, warm presence.

At his death, Chuck, was surrounded with love by his large family near and far. Survived by his wife Eunice – with whom he shared the last four wonderful years, his six children, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was a loving and caring husband and father. He will be deeply missed.

A private memorial celebration will be held at Cascade Manor, 65 W. 30th Ave., Eugene, OR 97405 at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, with a family burial at the Eugene Masonic Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations are encouraged to Food for Lane County (foodforlanecounty.org); Cascade Manor Foundation, 65 West 30 Ave., Eugene, OR 97405; or the Native American Rights Fund (narf.org).

Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.

