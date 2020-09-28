Thelma D. Ripley, 87, of Waldoboro, passed away at the Sussman House in Rockport on Sept. 21, 2020 with her family by her side. Thelma was born on April 6, 1933 in Erving, Mass. to Raymond James Mayhew and Doris Caroline (Gunn) Mayhew. She graduated from high school in Orange, Mass. She married Vernon Ripley on Feb. 7, 1952.

Thelma loved to garden in her spare time. She was also a volunteer at Miles Memorial Hospital. She worked over 26 years at GTE Sylvania and then as a CNA in Waldoboro for over five years. Thelma and Vernon moved to Tennessee where she worked in Newport at a local nursing home.

Her spunky, determined, strong-willed, kind, loving soul will be sorely missed.

She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Vernon Ripley Sr.; her son, Miles Ripley; grandson, Buddy Ripley; and brothers, John and Harold Mayhew.

Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Ripley of Waldoboro; son, Vernon (Buddy) Ripley of Topsham; grandson, Andrew Ripley of Warren; granddaughters, Heather Ripley of Warren, and Shelly Walkup of Hope; grandson, Dustin Whitmore of Waldoboro; Pam and Paul Ripley of California; Christopher and James Ripley of England; brothers, Raymond Mayhew and Lyman Mayhew, of Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service to celebrate Thelma’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Appleton.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

