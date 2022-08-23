Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Thelma House Service Announcement

at

Thelma House, 81, of South Bristol, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Union Church of South Bristol, 25 Middle Road.

Refreshments to follow at the parish house.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^