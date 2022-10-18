Theo Ann Barstow passed away at her home on the morning of Sept. 29, 2022, at the age of 89. Theo was born on March 3, 1933 to Caleb and Beatrice Mclain Barstow. She was the love of their lives.

Theo attended schools in Damariscotta, and had a lot of fun growing up here. She enjoyed spending a lot of time at Pemaquid with her Grandma and aunt and uncle.

Theo was very active in the community. She went to work at Waltz’s Pharmacy counter after school. She later worked at the Superintendent’s office before going to work at the First National Bank of Damariscotta where she retired from. She met many friends at all these jobs.

Theo was a lifelong member of the Damariscotta Baptist Church where she had many roles throughout the years. Her favorite or those roles was working with children, where she taught for 40 years. She was also on the mission committee, where she personally sponsored multiple children in Haiti. She enjoyed her many friends at church who helped her and looked out for her, and their many trips for lunch.

Theo loved to go on picnics to her Pemaquid Beach Cottage or the lot at Pemaquid Point. Those who went with her always had a great time and the food always tasted so good. She was a great one for taking pictures, so you always knew that was coming. She always took her camera with her and took a lot of great photos.

She loved her pets, and always had a dog and cat around. She had many of each that she enjoyed through the years. She also loved to collect camels and had many of those. She had the best blackberries at her home on Church Street, and had many birthday parties there.

She was predeceased by her parents; her aunt and uncle, Nathalie and Art Kinnear; and cousins, Charles Kinnear and Janice Hollis.

Theo is Survived by her many sponsored children; cousins, Debbie Kinnear, Bill Kinnear, Bob (Emily) Kinnear, Brian (Justine) Kinnear, Corrie Hollis, Andrew Hollis, and Nathalie (Chris) Ray; as well as 12 great-grand cousins.

A memorial service for Theo will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Damariscotta Baptist Church. She was laid to rest privately with her parents in the New Harbor Cemetery at an earlier date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

