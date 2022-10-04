Advanced Search
Theo Ann Barstow

at

Theo Ann Barstow, 89, of Damariscotta, passed away at her home on the morning of Sept. 29, 2022. Born in Damariscotta on March 3, 1933, she was the daughter of Caleb and Beatrice (McLain) Barstow.

A memorial service for Theo will be held at the Damariscotta Baptist Church later in the month. She will be laid to rest privately with her parents in the New Harbor Cemetery. Service details, and a full obituary, will be published in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

