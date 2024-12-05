Theodore John Lambert, known fondly to most as Ted, lived a life that was characterized by a deep and abiding love for his family, friends, and his work. His heart was big, his humor was infectious, and he was the most animated storyteller. Born Feb. 27, 1970, in Brunswick, Theodore was a proud native of Maine, having grown up in Bowdoin, and residing in Bath, where he began a career at Bath Iron Works as a welder.

After some time at BIW, Ted became a talented truck driver, driving for Bisson moving and storage, Lake Region transport, and Yarmouth Lumber. He then found his passion in diesel mechanics, which landed him at Sprague Energy (Merrill’s Marine Terminal) for 16 accomplishing years. Ted finalized his working days at FW Webb as a truck driver, where he was cherished by colleagues, and clients. He was a charismatic force, and a dedicated provider for his loved ones.

Ted was a man who genuinely loved what he did. His passion for transportation and cars was rivaled only by his unfaltering dedication to helping his friends. His hands, hardened by years of labor, were always extended in benefit of others. He was a funny and generous soul, and he was loved and admired by anyone who was fortunate enough to cross paths with him. Ted was the kind of man who could make you laugh when you least expected it, and his jovial nature was infectious to everyone around him. Ted passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Topsham, surrounded by loved ones.

Ted is survived by his parents, John and Nancy Lambert; his daughters, Tierra and Tonisha Lambert; his sons, Tynan Lambert and Dana Carpenter; his brother, Timothy Lambert; his granddaughters, Aria Habibi and Willow Ferguson; and grandson, Malakai Ferguson; and his spouse, Cynthia Lambert. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Tiffany Lambert; his grandmothers, Genevieve Lambert and Jane Smallman-Lambert; his grandfathers, Louis Sorenson and Richard Lambert.

Ted’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Stetson’s Funeral Home, located at 12 Federal St. in Brunswick. The visitation will start at 1 p.m. and the service will follow at 2 p.m. As we remember Ted, we celebrate not just his life, but the profound impact he had on everyone he knew.

We invite you to share your memories and upload photos of Theodore on his memorial page stetsonsfuneralhome.com. Your contributions will serve as a reminder of the love, laughter, and warmth that defined his life. In remembering Ted, we keep his generous spirit alive, and in sharing our stories, we honor the incredible life he lived.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

