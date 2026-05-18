Thomas A. Jordan, 79, passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on May 8, 2026.

Tom was born on June 8, 1946 in Hartford, Conn. to Rowland L. and Anne (Lazarski) Jordan. He attended Roger Ludlow High School in Fairfield, Conn., graduating in 1964. He continued his education at Syracuse University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and later went on to receive his master’s degree in education in 1970.

During his graduate studies, Tom served as a residence hall director at Syracuse University from 1969-1971. He went on to become assistant dean of students at SUNY Morrisville in New York, a position he held from 1971-1976. He later worked as a housing manager at Virginia Tech from 1976-1981, followed by his work as an assistant plant engineer from 1981-1983. From 1983-1995, Tom served as purchasing manager at Weatherend Estate Furniture.

Tom had a lifelong love of history and reading. He was deeply involved with the Waldoborough Historical Society, where he served as both president and treasurer. He was also a King Lion and dedicated member of the Waldoboro Lions Club.

Tom was predeceased by his parents, Rowland and Anne Jordan. He is survived by his brother, David Jordan, of Wilmington, N.C.; and his good friend, Paul Gagnon, of Walpole.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 10 a.m. at Brookland Cemetery on Friendship Road in Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tom’s name to the Waldoborough Historical Society, P.O. Box 110, Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To extend online condolences, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

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