Thomas A.M. Dekker, 79, peacefully passed away on Nov. 27, 2021. Tom was a long-time resident of Boothbay Harbor and made a lasting impact on the Boothbay Region community as a school bus driver for 30 years. Countless people have remarked that Tom was their bus driver recalling him dressed as Santa at Christmas, cheering them on at sporting events and always greeting them with a warm smile.

Tom was a gentleman in every sense. He was kind, patient and gracious with a quick but never biting wit. Before his passing Tom remarked on his life “So much love… so much humor.”

Tom had a life-long love of the water and sailing. He also enjoyed a good game of cribbage. More than anything, Tom was proud of and loved his family.

He will be missed by many particularly his family who loved him so dearly.

Farewell Baba!

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made the Education Boothbay Fund, AOS 98, 51 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

