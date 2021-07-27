Thomas B. Atticks, 76, of Newcastle, passed away on the afternoon of July 24, 2021 after injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident.

A memorial service is currently being arranged, and details will be announced as soon as possible. Service arrangements, and a full obituary, will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

