Thomas “Tom” C Boudin, 71, of Edgecomb, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 27, 2025, surrounded by his loving family, at Mass General Hospital in Boston following a long illness. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and he leaves a big empty space in our hearts. Tom was an inspiration to all of us, in the way he lived his life with courage, strength, and determination, cherishing his family and all the activities he loved to do. He loved life.

Tom was born on April 2, 1953 in Bath. His parents were the late Carl and Helen Boudin, of Wiscasset. He was next to the youngest of eight children in the family. He was a proud graduate of Wiscasset High School class of 1971 and graduated from the University of Southern Maine with his MBA and CPA.

On July 14, 1973, Tom married his high school sweetheart Gail Caswell and together they built a life filled with love, lots of laughter, and adventures. They were married for 51 wonderful years.

Tom was a proud father of two daughters and three grandchildren. He loved taking them out on his boat, and spending time with them. He looked forward every summer to being out on the Sheepscot River in his skiff and hauling his five recreational lobster traps. He loved having family dinners when all the family gathered together. He looked forward to spending time with all his family. His family meant everything to him. Tom loved the Boudin family July Fourth reunions. He loved the planning, seeing all the nieces and nephews, and visiting with his siblings. He looked forward to this every year.

Tom worked at a variety of businesses and agencies during his 51-year career. He enjoyed everyone. His last job was at Midcoast Maine Community Action in Bath, a nonprofit, that he greatly enjoyed. He was an active member and treasurer of the Edgecomb Community Church and the Wiscasset Alumni. He also was the treasurer of the Wiscasset Public Library.

He is survived by his wife, Gail; his daughters, Jennifer and her husband, David, and Abigail and her husband, Steven; his grandchildren, Henry and his wife, Shanell, and Bella and River.

His surviving siblings are Kenneth Boudin, Evelyn Moellar and husband, Joe, Mary Seigars, Frank Boudin, Christine Colwell and husband, David, Phyllis Soule and husband, Bob. He had many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Tom was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Helen Boudin; and a sister, Elsie Seigars.

Tom was a friend to everyone and would help anyone in need. His kind, gentle, loving spirit will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at the Edgecomb Community Church. A reception will follow downstairs in fellowship hall. Donations may be made in his memory to the Edgecomb Community Church Mission Outreach.

Tom’s family would like to thank all the staff at Mass General Hospital, especially the nurses on White eighth floor for their kindness and caring and the nurses who cared for him on Blake 12 ICU for their kindness and compassion.

And thank you to all the doctors who cared for him, especially Dr. Eric Przybyszewski, Dr. Gregory Fricker, and Nurse Liz, his nurse navigator.

