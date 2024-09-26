Thomas Childs Jane, of Newcastle, died Sept. 20, 2024, at Winship Green Nursing Home in Bath, after a year of declining health. Tom was born in Damariscotta, on May 23, 1945, to William and Mary Childs Jane. He was Salutatorian of Lincoln Academy Class of 1967. He graduated from the University of Maine in 1971 as a member of Phi Beta Kappa, and Phi Kappa Phi honor societies.

After college, Tom taught school briefly and then worked for a time at Sproul’s Furniture Store in Newcastle. He lived in the family home in Newcastle his entire life. He is survived by his brother, Stephen Jane; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

