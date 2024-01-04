Thomas F. Hoepner, 61, originally of New Haven, Conn., passed away on Dec. 30, 2023 in Bath.

Born on March 30, 1962, he was the son of Charles and Joan (Gilbride) Esposito, of Wallingford, Conn. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school, serving his time throughout the United States and in the Persian Gulf. He was a 40-plus-year resident of Midcoast Maine and served as a police officer and volunteer fireman to many departments across the state.

He is survived by his children, Daniel Hoepner and Joshua Hoepner; brothers, John Hoepner, Ferdinand “Chip” Hoepner, and Anthony Esposito; sisters, Ellen Cahill and Lenore Wronowski; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Joan Esposito; and brother, James Hoepner.

Services will be private. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

