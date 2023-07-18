Thomas G. Lee, 72, of Jefferson, passed away at his home on July 13, 2023, with his wife by his side. Thomas was born on Jan. 12, 1951 to Clifford and Ethel (Carver) Lee.

Thomas attended Jefferson Village School, Lincoln Academy, and Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute where he received his associate’s degree to be a machinist. Thomas was a lifetime machinist and retired from WS Enterprises.

Thomas loved hunting, fishing, coaching youth sports, and spending time at camp with his granddaughters.

Thomas was an officer for the Jefferson Sports Association, he was a coach for the Jefferson Babe Ruth, and was president for the Lincoln County Babe Ruth. Thomas was also a member of the Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Whitefield.

Thomas was predeceased by his grandparents, Maurice and Ellen Woodard; parents, Clifford and Ethel Lee; and brother, Mark Lee.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 46 years, Delma Lee, of Jefferson; sons, Eric Morton and his partner, Nicole Potter, of Nobleboro and Nathan Lee, of Jefferson; granddaughters, Kiley, of Whitefield, Abbigail Morton, of Nobleboro, and Rebecca Soohey and husband, Dylan, of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandsons, John Potter and wife, Falecia, of Whitefield, Alexander Chamberlain, of Nobleboro, and Logan Morton, of Nobleboro; great-granddaughter, Autumn Potter, of Whitefield; brothers, John Lee and his wife, Lisa, of Jefferson and David Lee and his wife, Johnna, of Ocala, Fla.; and sister, Barbara Hodgkins and her husband, Charles, of Jefferson.

The family will honor Thomas privately.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Thomas or to share a story or picture, please visit his Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

