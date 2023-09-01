Thomas H. Littell, 71, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side holding his hand at the Sussman House in Rockport on Aug. 29, 2023. Thomas was born on Aug. 25, 1952, to Marlyn (Murrin) Heppner.

Thomas was born in Glen Dale, W.Va., but spent time as a child in Texas, then moved to North Tonawanda, N.Y., and then to Key West, Fla., and then back to North Tonawanda where is met his wife Mary in 1973, they did not marry until 2009. They had 50 wonderful years together.

Thomas started working for Bath Iron Works in 1976 and worked there for 31 years. He started as a shop steward and made his way to chief steward and then made it to district representative of New England and held that position until his retirement in early 2000s.

Thomas was a member of the Coast Conservation Association. He raised bait fish in the pond at his home.

Thomas loved to go fishing, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. Thomas also loved working on his tractor and working in and tilling his gardens.

Thomas was a lumberjack kind of guy with a heart of gold and just an all-around wonderful man. He would always take care of his friends and coworkers.

Thomas was predeceased by his mother; and brother, Jim Littell.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Mary (Grosskopf) Littell, of Nobleboro; stepfather, Nelson Heppner, of North Tonawanda, N.Y.; sister in-laws, Linda Littell, of North Tonawanda, N.Y., and Michele Ambrusko, of North Tonawanda, N.Y.; brothers-in-law, David Grosskopf and wife, Nancy, of Tonawanda, N.Y., Michael Kuhn and wife, Bilay, of Fresno, Calif.; and nieces, Jenifer and Jackie.

There will be a memorial service held on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro. A second service will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. with a time of visitation from 1-2 p.m. at Saber Funeral Home, 549 Oliver St., in North Tonawanda, N.Y.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Thomas, or to share a story or picture, please visit his book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

