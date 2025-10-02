Thomas J. Galvani, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Aug. 5, 2025, at his home in Zephyrhills, Fla., after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born Dec. 29, 1939 in Grayling, Mich., Thomas lived a life anchored by deep faith, selfless service, and unwavering love for his family and community. The son of the Great Lakes region, Tom embraced hard work, sacrifice, and integrity from an early age, values that would carry him throughout a remarkable journey.

Thomas served in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years, a tenure marked by dedication, courage, and quiet leadership. After retiring from the Navy, he continued his mission of service, working at Chelsea Elementary School. He opened his heart and home as an adoptive and foster parent to many children. Thomas and his beloved wife, Frances H. (Burke) Galvani, shared over 60 years of marriage and built a family rooted in compassion and faith, a legacy that will endure for generations.

Thomas was predeceased by his son, Garry S. Galvani; and daughters, Crystal and Jennifer Galvani. He is survived by his wife, Frances; his daughters, Julikay G. Decarvalho, Lorna Farren, and Hannah Galvani; as well as many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were the lights of his life. His family and friends remember him as a courageous, non-judgmental, and deeply faithful man who offered wisdom and comfort to all who sought it.

Thomas gave generously to his community. He was a committed volunteer and supporter of Alcoholics Anonymous in Whitefield, standing beside others in their journey to recovery with patience and understanding. He bravely served as a volunteer fireman in Whitefield and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, dedicating countless hours in service to his neighbors, parish, and community. Whether lending an ear, hand or leading by example, Thomas touched lives with humility and grace.

He will be remembered for his lifelong passion for learning – an avid reader who found joy in books and the world’s many stories. He cherished every opportunity to travel, explore new places, and especially to spend quiet, meaningful moments with Frances, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Thomas’s love and support for his family was steadfast and knew no boundaries.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at St. Denis Catholic Church in Whitefield; burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Gardiner.

All whose lives were touched by Thomas are welcome to gather together in remembrance.

In closing, we remember the words dear to Thomas’s heart from John 14:27: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” This is the peace Thomas wished for his beloved wife, family, and friends – a lasting legacy of faith and love to carry us through.

Thomas J. Galvani’s memory will be forever cherished, his spirit an enduring source of inspiration, strength, and comfort to all who were blessed to know him.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, ME 04345.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website at staplesfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

