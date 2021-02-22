Thomas J. Moody, age 79, of South Bristol, passed away on the morning of Feb. 20, 2021 after a period of declining health. Born in Belfast on July 14, 1941, he was the son of Waldo and Beatrice Moody.

He attended schools in Gardiner and Montreal, Canada, graduating from Gardiner High School. He went on to work many different jobs over the years, at the Bates Cotton Mill, Lipman’s Poultry, hot-top crew, seven years at the Gardiner Paper Mill, cement crew, Gardiner Shoe, weeding for blood and sand worms, and for over 40 years worked in lobster fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Moody of South Bristol; daughter, Lisa Sullivan and husband Jerry of Rhode Island; sons, Tom and Richard of Gardiner; half-brothers, Fred and Philip Moody of Lincolnville and Mike Marceau of Kennebunkport; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Per Tom’s request there will not be a funeral, but he will be laid to rest privately in the Grove Cemetery in Belfast in the summer.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

