Thomas Joseph Thibeault, 56, of Topsham, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his residence.

He was born in Bath on June 12, 1966, a son of Irenee J. and Bonnie M. (Gudroe) Thibeault Jr.

Tom was a graduate of Mt. Ararat High School, class of 1984. He attended Southern Maine Community College in Brunswick. Tom spent 36 years employed as a Senior Network Analyst with LL Bean.

He was a current member of the Brunswick Lodge of Elks #2043. Tom was very proud and dedicated to volunteering within his community. He was a past Cubmaster of pack 646 of Topsham, past Boy Scout Troop Master of troop 633 of Brunswick, and a long-time Topsham Fire Department volunteer.

In his free time, Tom enjoyed geocaching, hunting, fishing, tying flies, cooking, beekeeping, NASCAR, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Irenee J. Thibeault Jr. and Bonnie, of Topsham; and his children, Andrew Thibeault and wife, Samantha, Jessica Thibeault and fiancé, Jesse Summers, all of Topsham. Tom also leaves behind brothers, Dan Thibeault and wife, Mickie, of Durham, and Jim Thibeault and wife, Tracy, of Bowdoinham; his sisters, Jennifer Thibeault and husband, Justin Nichols, of Virginia Beach, Va., and Sandy Jusseaume and husband, Dean, of Bowdoin; his grandchildren, Kooper, Logan, and Madelyn; along with many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.

Dad, we will love you always and see you again, “and again.”

Memorial contributions may be made to Passion for Pets Rescue, P.O. Box 581, Brunswick, ME 04011 or pprorg.com.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

