Thomas P. Sikes, 71, of Edgecomb, died tragically in a fatal collision on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Wiscasset.

He was born in Suffield, Conn. on Aug. 13, 1948, and he lived in Stafford, Conn. for 37 years. He moved to Maine in 2012, a place he so loved. He was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, Americal Division, serving from 1966 to 1968. Thom was an arborist and had his own tree business, retiring from Graver Tree Care in Wethersfield after 40 years.

He was an avid reader and loved hiking, collecting old tools, fishing for striped bass, and traveling with wife, daughter, and niece, Nicole.

He spent his retirement “giving back,” as he said, by doing volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, Owls Head Transportation Museum, and the Edgecomb Community Church.

He was predeceased by his father, Arthur Sikes; and his mother, Mildred Austin.

He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Susan; his beloved daughter, Sara of Vernon, Conn.; siblings, Arthur Sikes and sister-in-law Beverly, Austin Sikes, Bruce Sikes and sister-in-law Julie, and Joanne Nielson and brother-in-law Glenn Nielson; nieces, Jennifer Harlow, Amanda Moore, and Nicole Jonelis; nephews, Chris Sikes, Will Sikes; and brother-in-law, Tim Jonelis.

He will be fondly remembered for his warm smile, joking manner, and willingness to always lend a helping hand. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A private service will be held for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Suffield, Conn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 126 Main St., Topsham, 04086, ME, habitat7rivers.org; and Edgecomb Community Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 113, Edgecomb, ME 04556.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

