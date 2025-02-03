Thomas Prince was born on Sept. 18, 1952 in Bridgeport, Conn. The son of Frederick Prince and Emily Prince, née Pekrul, he graduated high school in 1970.

He moved to Boston, Mass. and apprenticed as a picture framer which would become his lifelong occupation.

In 1986 he moved to Maine and married longtime sweetheart, Joan Carpenter, in 1987. They operated a series of antique, prints, and picture framing stores in the Midcoast region before moving back to Boston in 2004.

Known for his generosity, gregariousness, erudition, eccentricity, and fierce independence, he passed peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 12, 2025.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; sons, Carmen and Valentin; sisters, Kathleen, Diane, and Susan; sisters-in-law, Lucille and Sharon; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Tom’s life was held in Massachusetts.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

