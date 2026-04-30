Thomas R. Brown, 90, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2026 at his Wiscasset residence.

He was born in Roxbury, Mass. on July 27, 1935, a son of Arthur C. and Phyllis M. (King) Brown. He attended Phippsburg schools and was employed as a grinder at Bath Iron Works for many years. After he retired, he worked as a custodian at the Boothbay Railway Museum. On June 9, 1956, he married JoAnne M. Koehling.

Tom was a member of the Nazarene Church in Wiscasset and, when wintering in Florida, attended the Living Faith Community Nazarene Church. He enjoyed making children’s toys and built two of his homes.

He was predeceased by a great-grandson, Axel Scheeler; two brothers, Arthur Brown and Ernest Brown; and two sisters, Patricia Collins and Pamela Warnica.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, JoAnne M. Brown, of Wiscasset; one son, Timothy Brown, and his wife, Abigail, of Triangle, Va.; three daughters, Lynnette Delacruze, of Rimrock, Ariz., Brenda Potts, of Guntersville, Ala., and Narda Fait, of Brunswick; one brother, Phillip Brown, and his wife, Lorraine, of Conway, N.H.; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Wiscasset Church of the Nazarene, at 255 Gardiner Road in Wiscasset. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wiscasset Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

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