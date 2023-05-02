Thomas S. Hansen, 46, of Waldoboro, passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 20, 2023. He was born on Dec. 12, 1976.

Tom worked many different jobs throughout his adult years, the most recent being at N.C. Hunt Lumber in Jefferson.

Tom’s favorite past times included grilling, tinkering in his shed, listening to music at exceedingly loud levels, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was recently planning a trip to visit his son and meet his granddaughter. He loved to relax in his recliner and watch the History and Discovery channels, as well as true crime documentaries.

His sense of humor was priceless, as was his loud laugh. He had a deep appreciation or “obsession” for any and all flashlights.

In February 2017, he met the love of his life, Stephanie Rogers, and spent the last six years making memories with her.

He was predeceased by his father, Earl “Sam” Hansen; maternal grandparents, Catherine and Gerald Allen; parental grandparents, Dorothy and Roger Blake; as well as his beloved dog, Lexi.

He is survived by his mother, Suellen Reed, of Waldoboro; his four brothers, Michael Hansen, of Waldoboro, Jared Hansen and wife, Heather, of Searsmont, Joseph Minoty and fiance, Amelia Pietroski, of Rockland, and Joshua Hansen, of Seattle, Wash.; his fiance, Stephanie Rogers, of Waldoboro; his son, Tyler Hansen, of North Carolina; his daughter, Annabelle Swearingen, of Oxford; two stepdaughters, Desiree McKusic and husband, Daigan, of Friendship, and Zoe Rogers, of Waldoboro; three grandchildren, Raelynn Hansen, of North Carolina, and Aubrii and Chevy McKusic, of Friendship; his best friend of 36 years, Tim Dodge and his wife, Tamiko, of Waldoboro; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

