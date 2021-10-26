Thomas (Tom) S. Hinman, 68, of Alna, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Oct. 20, 2021. His family is devastated by this loss and are completely unprepared.

Born on Aug. 5, 1953 to loving parents, Thomas grew up with his brother on a dairy farm in Potsdam, N.Y. He immediately filled the lives of those around him with joy. Upon graduating high school Thomas joined the Navy, where he served on the Sturgeon attack class submarine USS Pargo and as a Navy diver. Later he joined the Navy Reserves. Thomas continued his diving career for the RCA Service Company in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, where he spent five years with his wife. Upon returning stateside Thomas transitioned to serving in the Connecticut National Guard. Subsequently activated to the Army, Thomas served in the Gulf War. After returning home and having been honorably discharged from his military service, Thomas suffered from Gulf War illness for the remainder of his life. Thomas chose to move his growing family to a scenic hilltop home in Maine, transitioning his career from Supship Groton to Supship Bath until he retired.

The last 25 years of Thomas’s life were dedicated with singular focus to his family as a loving and loyal husband, brother, and father. He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph C. Hinman and Reba M. Hinman; and survived by his wife, Sandra M. Hinman; three sons, Johnathan T. Hinman, Jason L. Hinman, and Jesse D. Hinman; and his brother, Ralph C. Hinman Junior.

Thomas’ environment was a product of him. Thomas lived as a proud Christian with a unique and gentle soul as well as a passion to express his creativity through his art and humor. Though a private man, Thomas’ strong will and altruistic nature was of great benefit to his community, and his loss is deeply felt. There will be a private celebration of Thomas’ life.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

