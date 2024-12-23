Thomas Winkley died unexpectedly at home on Dec. 2, 2024. He was 42.

Thomas was born April 26, 1982, to Brian and Michelle Winkley, at Fort Riley, Kan. He and his big brother, Brian Jr., were raised by their mother, and stepdad, Harlan Creamer.

Thomas graduated from Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro and completed computer repair training in Calais. He worked in his chosen field until his health interfered.

Thomas had a vibrant life online with Facebook and video game communities. He’d meet up with friends in Portland annually at Comic Con – a celebration where gamers donned costumes. His favorite character was Godzilla, Kaijus.

Daily, Thomas might be listening to classic ‘70s and ‘80s rock-n-roll while driving to JJ’s Lobster in Rockland. He delivered the catch and resupplied Harlan with bait. Lucky if he got time to catch some mackerel off JJ’s dock, a pastime he loved.

Thomas was kind and watchful. Feral cats would be fed and sheltered as winter approached, the birdfeeders full for their feasts, and he’d post on Facebook if the coyote numbers got out of hand. He made it possible for his mom to enjoy the flowers and view birds from her bedside window in the last weeks of her life.

Thomas loved holidays as each was an occasion to gather friends and family and share a sumptuous feast prepared by Michelle. All were welcome, the more the merrier. After his mom’s passing, Thomas frequented Delano’s Seafood for good eats and time with Kendall. Tom also liked Chinese food.

Thomas is survived by stepdad, Harlan Creamer; and his son, Spike, of Bath; brother, Brian Jr. (Sandra), of Nobleboro, Brian J. Winkley Sr. (Diana), of Windsor; half siblings, Christopher, of Gorham, and Amanda, of Farmingdale; and uncles, Tony Labrance, of Wyoming, and Charles Labrance, of Friendship.

Donations can be made to your local animal shelter or humane society.

Thomas will be missed. There will be a graveside memorial at Dutch Neck Cemetery in the spring.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

