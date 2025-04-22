With broken hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of our darling Tiffany “Tiffy” Danielle Weems, 33, of Waldoboro, on March 28, 2025, at MaineHealth in Portland.

She was born on Sept. 10, 1991 in Waterville and was a ray of sunshine and beacon of hope to those who joined her in life. She will be profoundly missed by those closest to her, especially her sisters, her mom, and her nieces and nephews who she loved with all her heart. The silence she has left is deafening.

One of her greatest joys in life was seeing her sisters as they became mothers, making her an aunt. She was so proud of the women they became, and deeply loved the tiny humans they brought into her life.

Tiffy loved with abandon and was the first to give to anyone who was in need. Living with a traumatic brain injury she suffered in 2018, she struggled to let her creativity flow as it once did so easily. However, her vibrant spirit overflowed in so many ways, in her art, her poetry, her music, and her connection with nature. Despite her challenges, she was exuberant, passionate, and most of all forgiving. She was an example to those around her that had lost hope or struggled, providing support, humor, and kindness, and was committed to, without exception, seeing the good in everyone.

Tiffy is a cherished daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She is survived by her mum, Susannah “Zannah” Hatch and partner, Marshall Rancourt; sisters, Amber Wing and her husband, Josiah, Ariele Rancourt and partner, Zac, Vanessa Rancourt; along with her beloved niece, Chloe; nephews, Lincoln and Lucas; and father, Wilson Dale Weems.

In celebration of Tiffy’s life, a gathering will be held on Saturday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

At a future time the family will gather to scatter her remains in the outdoors she loved, and fulfill her dream of travel. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree in Tiffy’s memory.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

To share a condolence or memory with Tiffy’s family, visit Tiffy’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

