Tim A. Monfort, 52, of Westport Island, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his residence.

He was born in Long Island, N.Y. on Sept. 3, 1969, son of Henry Soaper and Gail Monfort.

He graduated from Wiscasset High School and later earned his bachelor’s in computer science at the University of Southern Maine. He worked a variety of jobs including computer programming, retail sales and management.

Locally, he was known for his Rent-A-Geek computer repair business, and more recently worked for GameStop, building lasting friendships and connections with coworkers and clients alike.

Tim enjoyed gaming, movies, crafts and sharing late night meals with friends. Though he considered himself not a people person, he made friends literally everywhere he went. Tim has been described by many as one-of-a-kind, with a kind and generous heart, and bearing a ridiculous sense of humor that brought joy and hearty laughter to so many. His thoughtfulness, kindness and caring nature touched so many people; his friendship was cherished and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his brother, Ryan L. Delano, of West Bath; one aunt, Susan Monfort of Florida; and his grandmother, Bette Monfort of Westport Island.

There will be no services in accordance with his wishes.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

