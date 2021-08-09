Tim Merrill, 55, of Wiscasset passed away unexpectedly on the afternoon of Aug. 5, 2021, at the LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

He was born in Bath on May 29, 1966, the son of Lloyd Merrill and Louise Stilphen.

He worked at Montsweag Restaurant in Woolwich, Lobsterman’s Wharf in East Boothbay, and 26 years at Reny Construction in Boothbay before becoming disabled. He did odd jobs mowing, plowing, tree cutting and whatever he could do to help someone in need.

Tim loved racing at the Wiscasset Speedway, playing in the dirt for Reny, four-wheeling, fishing, hunting, boating, and playing with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling to Florida to visit relatives on both coasts. His favorite saying was “Just drive-er, it will be alright.”

He met his wife, Lori Poole Ezzell, 11 years ago and they were married seven years ago.

He was predeceased by both his parents; his brother, Harold; and niece, Jessica Gatcomb.

He is survived by his wife, Lori; his son, Anthony of Woolwich; his daughter, Ashlee and her husband James Murray of Wiscasset; brothers, Michael and wife Annette of Warren, and Donald of Bath; sister, Terri Streevey of Woolwich; grandchildren, Vera and Levi Murray; stepson, James Ezzell and grandson Issac; and many nieces and nephews.

A potluck celebration of his life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Wiscasset Speedway, 274 West Alna Road in Wiscasset.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

