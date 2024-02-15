Timothy Allen Benner, 55 years, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Feb. 12, 2024, at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice. He was born July 2, 1968 in Greenwich, Conn., the son of James and Mildred (Hemingway) Benner.

Timothy was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending all his spare time fishing and hunting and teaching his son-in-law and grandson the ropes of fishing and hunting. He will be forever missed by his fishing and hunting family.

Timothy is survived by his twin brother, James Benner and his wife, Theresa, of Waldoboro; sister, Angela Hoffses and her husband, Scott, of Waldoboro; brother, David Benner and his partner, Paul, of Waldoboro; daughters, April Smith and Kayden, of Rockland, and Rose Harper and Jake, of Rockland; five grandchildren, Michaela, Lillian-Rose, Lincoln, Hallie, and Benjamin. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

At Timmy’s request, there will be no funeral. He will be laid to rest with his parents in New Harbor Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.

