Timothy Harkins II passed on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta.

Tim was born in Portland on Sept. 2, 1942. Right out of high school (Morse class of 1960), Tim enlisted in the Army. He was stationed in Germany and served as an MP.

He met his first wife, Sally Emerson, through his sister and they were married on Jan. 23, 1965. They raised three children – having lived in Bath, West Buxton, and finally Boothbay. Tim primarily worked as a police officer, although he held numerous positions over the years. In 1980 he was disabled in the line of duty.

Tim’s life was truly defined by his strong connection to Maine. The call of the woods and water (both salt and fresh) was powerful to him. Regardless of the demands of work or family, he always made time to hunt, fish or be close to nature. He lived simply and was a man of strong convictions. He was particularly proud of the log cabin he built with friends and family on Clary Lake in North Whitefield. A talented craftsman, and jack-of-all-trades, Tim served as draftsman, carpenter, plumber, and electrician in the construction of this home. He was active in the Clary Lake Association, and served as president in an effort to preserve the character and quality of this beloved body of water.

Winters were spent with his second wife, Patricia, in Mims, Fla. where he escaped the harsh climate of Maine and enjoyed the kinder temperatures that the southern coast offered. Kayaking became a passion of his which he enjoyed both in Maine and Florida.

Tim was an avid reader and collector of knowledge. Friends and family alike sought him out for advice and guidance and he was never one to shy away from sharing his opinion.

Tim is survived by his wife, Patricia; and his children and stepchildren: Timothy III (Eileen), of Arrowsic, Tracy (Scott), of Waldoboro, Adam (Amy), of Southport, Holbrook Smith, of North Carolina, and Hilary Smith, of North Carolina. He is also survived by sister, Millie (Robert) Howe; and brother, Tom Harkins; as well as grandchildren, Ian, Evan, Alden, Isabel, Elliot, Finn, Harry, and Caleb.

Per his wishes, there will be no service. Donations can be made to the Maine Veterans’ Home in his name.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

