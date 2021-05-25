Timothy Lee Jordan was born in Damariscotta on Feb. 22, 1962, to Marie and James Jordan Sr. of Round Pond.

Timmy was a proud Round Ponder and pirate. He spent a great deal of time growing up in the woods around town. Timmy was an adept hunter. He would come home on a regular basis having just shot a deer, turkey, partridge, rabbit, or whatever else was (or wasn’t) in season. He was lousy at fishing, but he enjoyed it nonetheless.

As a young man, Tim served in the Coast Guard. He made his way through life with a variety of skills — carpentry, painting, fishing, and masonry. You name it and he probably did it. He loved reading old Westerns and Dean Koontz novels. He loved making people laugh, and dancing to rock ‘n’ roll and the blues.

Tim lived life fiercely and held nothing back. He died on May 20, 2021 at home with friends at his side. He was predeceased by his father, James Jordan Sr.; his mother, Marie Chipman (Poland) of Round Pond; his brother, James Jordan Jr. of Round Pond; his sister, Bonnie Newkirk; and nephew, Caleb Newkirk of Rolla, Mo.

Timmy is survived by his daughter, Cameron Reny and her husband Adam of Round Pond; daughter, Amelia Jordan of Damariscotta; son, Samuel Jordan of Round Pond; grandsons, George and Leon Reny of Round Pond; caring friends, Mike Elliott of Round Pond and Sharon McDunnah of South Bristol; a large extended family; and a myriad of friends, lovers, and haters.

Life is short. Have fun while you can. Rest in Peace, Daddio.

A graveside service will be held for Tim at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 28 at the Chamberlain Cemetery in Round Pond. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Addiction Resource Center, c/o Tom Kivler, 66 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

