Timothy William Schiffinger, a devoted husband, father, and friend, passed away on July 27, 2025. Born on Jan. 30, 1969 in Utica, N.Y., to Karl and Melodye Schiffinger, Tim grew up surrounded by the natural beauty of Remsen, where he developed a lifelong love for hunting and fishing – pastimes that brought him peace and joy.

After graduating high school in 1987, Tim’s adventurous spirit led him to join the U.S. Army, where he proudly served as an SPC during the Gulf War. His journey took him to Germany, where he met his first wife, Kerstin, with whom he welcomed three beautiful children: Marc, Nikolas, and Melissa. Though Tim and Kerstin eventually parted ways in 2004, Tim’s love for his children remained unwavering.

In 2008, fate smiled on Tim once more when he met Deborah. Their love story flourished, and they married in 2010 in Clinton, N.Y. Together, they welcomed two more treasures into their lives: Liam, in 2014, and Caitlin, in 2017. In 2018, they began a new adventure together in Boothbay where Tim pursued a management career in the manufacturing industry, with his last position at Circle K in Boothbay Harbor.

Tim was a man of many passions. His heart was as big as his love for the New York Rangers, and he never hesitated to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He cherished his time spent coaching and supporting Caitlin’s sports teams and being actively involved in her Girl Scout troop. Tim’s warmth and kindness left an indelible mark on everyone he met.

Tim is predeceased by his beloved parents, Karl, in 2011 and mother, Melodye, in 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah, of Boothbay; sons, Liam Schiffinger, of Boothbay, and Marc Schiffinger and Nikolas Schiffinger, both of Germany; daughters, Caitlin, of Boothbay, and Melissa Schiffinger, of Germany; stepson, Robert Spencer; his sister, Terri Schiffinger, of Remsen, N.Y.; nieces, Kayla Wing, of Utica, N.Y., and Brittany Conkling, of Remsen, N.Y.; nephew, Jefferey Conkling, of Remsen, N.Y.; and first wife, Kerstin, of Germany. The family extends their gratitude to all who shared in Tim’s life and enriched his journey.

A memorial service to celebrate Tim’s life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Boothbay. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Schiffinger family, please visit Tim’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

