Tom Forti, 85, a 35-year resident of Bremen, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 7, surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born in Medford, Mass., and raised in Braintree, Mass. He was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School (class of 1957), where he was known as a talented trumpet player (“the Harry James of AWHS”), and a member of the Sir Thomas More Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps.

Tom was loved by everyone who was ever lucky enough to meet him. If you never got that opportunity, you really missed out. He was truly one of a kind, with an infectious smile and an irreverent sense of humor.

Family meant everything to Tom. He was married to Eve for 65 years, a testament to their love and friendship. They raised five faithful children and were also blessed with eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild, who Tom adored.

Tom answered to many names: Big Tom, Dad, Papa, Papasan, Pops, Big, Mon, and Marine are a few. He had his share of nicknames for many of us, too.

Tom was a proud Marine, never missing an opportunity to let his Marine Corps flag fly. You could always find him wearing a USMC hat or sweatshirt, sporting a bumper sticker on his car, or proudly displaying the Marine bobblehead in his bathroom.

Tom loved the simple things in life – a good single malt, cooking on the grill (he was the best), mowing the lawn on his tractor, laying in his chair in the sun on the deck, playing Wordle with Eve, FaceTiming with his great-grandson, Artie, or just chatting with his kids on the phone. These were the moments most precious to him.

Besides his parents, Tom was predeceased by his youngest daughter, Suzanne, who he loved and missed dearly.

Tom is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eve Forti; his children, Tom Forti and his wife, Marianne, Sharon Forti-Mathison and her husband, Donald, Liz Forti and her wife, Pam DiStefano, and Tim Forti and his wife, Megan; his grandchildren, Kate, Rachel, Maeve, Ava, Tim, Esme, Jude, and Greta; and his great-grandson, Arthur. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Cutting, of Malden, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.

Contributions in Tom’s name may be made to his favorite charity, Ironwood Pig Sanctuary, in Arizona.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

