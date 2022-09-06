Please join the family and friends of Tom MacDonald from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11 at 715 East Pond Road, Nobleboro, to celebrate the wonderful life of Tom, who passed away on July 20, 2022. Bring your memories and stories to share!
