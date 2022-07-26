Tom MacDonald, 81, of Nobleboro, passed peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in his home. His beloved partner, Gail Kennedy was by his side, as she has been for the past 10-plus years. She opened his life to many new experiences and we, the family, are so grateful to her for all she did for him. She truly was his angel on earth.

Tom was born to Robert and Edith in Quincy, Mass. on Sept. 14, 1940. He joined the Navy and served until 1960. His adventures added to the many stories he loved to share. The number of details proved over and over just how amazing his memory was.

He worked many jobs over the years, oil burner repairman, handyman, and then the shipyards. He retired from Bath Iron Works after 37 years! He was loved, respected, and missed by all who worked with him.

Tom had a lifelong love affair with Hellman’s Mayo (he put it on almost everything,) salt, games of all kinds, lobstahs, corn and most of all family.

Our dad made friends everywhere he went; that is his incredible legacy. His integrity, loyalty and genuine friendliness made him easy to love. If you are one of the innumerable friends our dad made in his lifetime, please join us as we celebrate his life with remembrances, food and fun, from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at his home in Nobleboro, 715 East Pond Road.

Tom is survived by his children, Tracy (Brett) Sorci, Wendy MacDonald, Tammy (Chris) Plummer, Robert (Melissa) MacDonald, and Donna MacDonald; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandkiddos. Tom would often comment that he had two great loves in his life; predeceased by his wife and mother to his children, Ruth; and survived by his life partner, Gail Kennedy.

We are certain and joyful that Tom is running on streets of gold in heaven with his personal savior, Jesus Christ, reunited with his beloved wife, Ruth, and all his friends and family who have gone before. He is certainly keeping all who will listen entertained with his fabulous stories. We will all miss you, Dad, Grampy, Old Grampy… friend.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

