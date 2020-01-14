Toni Hinds, 71, formerly of Wiscasset, died Jan. 10, 2020 at the Washington Manor.

She was born at Gardiner General Hospital on Nov. 15, 1948, a daughter of Cecil and Hazel (Densmore) Hatfield.

She attended Gardiner schools. After high school she worked at the Richmond Shoe Shop and was a self employed housekeeper. Her most recent marriage was to David Hinds.

She enjoyed reading; especially Stephen King books and spending time with her grandchildren. In the spring and summer time she loved planting flowers in her gardens.

She is survived by two sons, Russell W. Golden of Lisbon, and Shawn R. Golden and his wife Tina of Wiscasset; two sisters, Bonnie Humason and her husband Steve of Southport and Melissa James and her husband Paul of Dresden; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two sisters, Wendy Horn, and Aloma Cabbett.

A celebration of life will be announced in the spring. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Jefferson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 383 US Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074 or at alz.org.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

