This is not an ordinary obituary, because Tracy was not an ordinary person. She was extraordinary. Born Tracy Ann Lindemann on May 18, 1963, she entered this world in the Year of the Rabbit. People born in the Rabbit year are said to be gentle, kind, happy, and creative, with a peaceful, hopeful energy. This was Tracy. Little more needs to be said, but for the sake of history and context, the following is included.

Tracy passed away on May 26, 2023, coming full circle to another Year of the Rabbit. She was the youngest of the five children of Dorothy and Conrad Lindemann. She grew up in Herbertsville, N.J., and attended Brick Township High School, graduating in 1981. Annual summer visits to the family’s cottage on Ocean Point in Maine nurtured a love for its rocky coast. It was to this place that she returned after studying and adventuring across the U.S. Here she met and married the love of her life, Eric Bradford, and they settled into an entrepreneurial life in the Boothbay Harbor/Dresden Mills area. Together, they designed, created, and sold handmade pottery under the name T B Pots. A beautiful soul, her legacy lives on in countless hearts and homes around the world.

Tracy is survived by her heartbroken family, husband, Eric Bradford; siblings, Carrol DiLustro and husband, Joseph; Andrea Grez and husband, Armand (deceased); Kenneth Lindemann and wife, Jo Ann, and Lorri DeBernardis and husband, Terry Ball; sister-in-law, Lorrie Bradford; nephews, Armand Grez III and wife, Kelly, Aric Grez, Alex DeBernardis, Justin DeBernardis and wife, Priscilla; grandnephews, Colin Lovell and Conrad Grez; grandnieces, Penelope and Vera Grez; beloved equines, Ellie Mae, Prise, and Coal.

She is predeceased by her parents, Dorothy and Conrad Lindemann; brother-in-law, Armand Grez Jr.; nephew, Marine Lance Corporal Jourdan Lin Grez; parents-in-law, Patricia and Alden Bradford; brother-in-law, Kirt Bradford.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home at 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay, with a funeral service to follow at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Tom Tuck officiating.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice in honor and memory of the beautiful life that was Tracy’s.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit Tracy’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

