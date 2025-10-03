Former top-selling Lincoln County realtor Tracy Hunter, who passed peacefully Sept. 27, 2025, loved her family, friends, and multiple career chapters including international tour guide, cruise director, senior center activities director, and founder of a successful event planning series for singles.

Raised in Williamstown, Mass., she was proud of her Maine roots as a direct descendant of Richard Tucker whose historic home in Wiscasset is open to the public. Her happy childhood and young adult summers were spent at Camp Newfound on Long Lake in Harrison.

She loved her 25 years as a Maine realtor headquartered in Newcastle, most recently for Keller Williams where she partnered with Jonathan McKane to represent some of the area’s finest properties. Ever enthusiastic about architecture, design and local history, and motivated by pure honesty and a desire to be of service to friends old and new, Tracy was perfectly suited to her real estate job.

She loved her Newcastle/Damariscotta community and was active in the Rotary Club, P.E.O., and many civic activities. Known for her humor, brightness, pranks, and adorable cat Lambkin, she brightened the lives of her fellow residents at The Lincoln Home where she lived until moving to the Boston area to be nearer her family in December 2024.

She was the favorite babysitter and adventurous aunt of her beloved nephews and nieces who, along with her sister, Lisa Sydness, and her brother and sister-in-law, Andy and Sara Hunter, will miss her tremendously.

Gifts in her name may be made to Camps Newfound and Owatonna, 4 Camp Newfound Road, Harrison, ME 04040.

To share a memory of Tracy, visit eatonfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

