Tracy Marie Taylor, 51, of Waldoboro, died unexpectedly on Oct. 21, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland, from complications of COVID-19, with her loving companion, Tim, by her side. She was born Feb. 10, 1970 in Rockland to Gerald Trackim and Anna Raye Trackim.

Tracy grew up in Rockland and Massachusetts and attended local schools, graduating from Rockland High School in 1988. She worked at the Main Way convenience store in Rockland for many years, then at Pat’s Pizza in Augusta as well as the Rockland Lil Mart and Rockport Diner.

Tracy loved going to Old Orchard Beach, hiking, sightseeing, going to the fairs, going out to eat, playing bingo, and a good fire with friends in the backyard.

She was a beautiful, caring, loving, and thoughtful person. Tracy always put a lot of thought in buying gifts for others. She was loved by her many family and friends and was easy to be a friend to. Tracy loved dragonflies and her dog, Buddy. In recent years as her health declined, she went on many road trips and adventures with her friends.

She was predeceased by her brother, James Shaffer; cousin, Marie Thompson; aunt, Carolyn Thompson; and step-mother, Brenda Trackim.

Tracy is survived by her fiance, Timothy Simmons, of Waldoboro; mother, Anna Raye Shaffer and step-father, James Shaffer, of Rockland; brothers, Michael Shaffer, of San Antonio, Texas, Bob Shaffer, of Waldoboro, and Jeff Shaffer, of Brea, Calif.; sister, Suzette Warburton, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; father, Gerald Trackim, of Burlington, Vt.; brothers, Michael Trackim and Jacob Trackim; and sister, Elizabeth Trackim, all of Burlington, Vt.

A time for visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, Oct. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro, followed by burial at the Shuman Cemetery, Route 220, Waldoboro. Masks are required at the visitation and memorial service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. To extend online condolences visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

