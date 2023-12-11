Travis J. Morton, 46, of Damariscotta, passed away at his home on the morning of Dec. 7, 2023. Born in Damariscotta, on March 6, 1977, he was the son of Peter and Marsha (Day) Morton.

Travis grew up in Damariscotta and attended both Great Salt Bay Community School and Lincoln Academy. After high school, he started working for Bathgate and Sons Trucking in Newcastle, where received his Class 1 License. He later worked for CWC Boat Transport in Bristol before starting a long career in well drilling. He received his master well drilling and master plumber’s licenses, and together with his parents, purchased Gallant’s Artesian Wells. Together they ran the business for the past 20 years.

When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed tinkering and riding four wheelers and motorcycles, and loved to work on old cars.

Travis is survived by his parents, Peter and Marsha Morton, of Damariscotta; two sons, Jiles and Jacob Morton, of Newcastle; his sister, Clancy Morton, of Damariscotta; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

No formal service will be held, but in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Travis may be made to Midcoast Humane, 51 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

