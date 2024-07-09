Travis Q. Clifford, 48, of Warren, passed away at the Sussman House in Rockport after a short battle with cancer, on the morning of June 27, 2024, with his brother and sister by his side. Born on Feb. 8, 1976, he was the son of David and Linda (McFarland) Clifford.

Travis attended local schools and received his GED diploma. He worked many different jobs during his life and collected items from each job. Whether it was buoys or trap parts from his time as a sternman, paint brushes and sticks as a painter, nuts and bolts or other machines parts when he worked for Masters Machine, or lastly as a handyman for Irv’s Drywall out of Warren when he always came home with sheetrock screws of all sizes in his pocket.

Travis loved fishing, and had many different poles and tackle in the back of whatever vehicle he had so he could always stop at a fishing hole whenever he wanted. He loved to play pool with friends and was an avid cribbage and poker player. He also loved to go for drives, especially to the ocean.

Travis was predeceased by both of his parents; and other beloved family members.

Travis is survived by his three children, Harley and Max Elliott, and Cole Clifford; siblings, Monica Smith and family, of Burlington, Jared Clifford and family, of Bangor, and Elysha Thompson and her family, of Damariscotta. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends whom he considered family.

A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, July 12, at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

